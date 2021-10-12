Police nab 3 over popular Abuja

Chef Emeka Eluagu’s murder, assures justice

By Chizoba OgbecheAbuja Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of popular Nigerian Chef, Mr Vincent Eluagu Chukwuemeka popularly known as Chef Emeka.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said the Command commenced discreet investigations into the murder of Chef Emeka in August, 2021, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.



According to the statement, “The investigations by the police team led to the arrest of the three (3) male suspects, Kingsley Obinna, 24 years, Musa Tanimu, 25 years and Mohammed Sha’aba 26 years for their complicity in the crime. Investigations by the homicide section of the Command Criminal Investigations Department (CID) clearly revealed how the suspects gruesomely murdered the victim in cold blood..

“The CP, while condoling with the family and friends of the deceased, assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigations.”The CP implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”