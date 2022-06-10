 Police nab 3 ‘robbers’ in Ogun

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by men of the Ogun state Police Command.

According to the Command, the robbers were on their way to carry out an operation.

The arrest was contained in a press statement released Friday by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were Ibiyemi Wasiri, Alabi Ojugbele and Obe Lekan.

He added that they were arrested at Orita area of Ilaro, during the joint routine patrol carried out by men of Ilaro area command and Ilaro divisional headquarters.

“The suspects, who were on a Bajaj motorcycle with defaced number plate jumped down from the motorcycle when they sighted the policemen and they ran to different direction.

“They were hotly chased by the policemen and were all arrested.

A search was conducted on them and one locally made pistol, four live cartridges and assorted criminal charms were recovered from them.

“On interrogation, Ibiyemi Wasiri informed the police that he was an ex -convict, and that he still has a pending case of unlawful possession of firearm in a magistrate court.

“The suspects all confessed that they were going for robbery operation before they were arrested by the policemen,’ the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

