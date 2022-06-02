Police nab 328 terrorists, 325 robbers, 339 kidnappers, 247 cultists in 5 months, secure 933 emergence short code

The Nigeria Police has said its operatives arrested 328 terrorists/bandits; 325 armed robbery suspects; 339 kidnapping offenders and 247 suspected cultists between January and May 2022.

This is as the Force has secured the approval of the National Communications Commission (NCC) for the allocation of a national Police Short Code, 933, for free emergency calls and information sharing between the Police and citizens.

Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, made this known during a meeting with strategic police managers and launching of POSSAP, Thursday, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said, “Also, within this period, we have safely rescued 307 kidnapped victims and recovered 510 firearms of various descriptions, and 8,906 ammunition of various description and calibre, including rocket propelled grenades and other Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).”

According to the police boss, “All these would have been impossible without the loyalty, sacrifice, courage, and purposeful leadership of strategic police commanders,” pointing out that: “As the national political landscape becomes more active, there will be new threats to our internal security which will further challenge you.”

Baba noted that, “The acquisition of the short Code, 933, is a landmark initiative by the Force leadership to bridge the age-long emergency communication gap between the Police and members of the public. The code will soon be formally launched.”

Speaking further, the police boss said the management team has been strengthening logistics and operational capacity through the procurement and deployment of 530 purpose-built operational vehicles including armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and patrol vans.

He said, “Two hundred and eight three thousand of these operational vehicles were procured within the Nigeria Police budgetary provisions by the Force leadership, while 200 were procured through the intervention of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

“Thirty-one additional vehicles were acquired by the Ministry of Police Affairs for the Force, while 16 others were donated to the Force by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority for purpose of enhancing our operations along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

“Aside these, we have also procured 2,500 bullet-proof vests/armoured plates, and 93,583 long and short range teargas for civil disorder management.

“All these assets have been distributed to Police Commands/formations and are currently being deployed to strengthen our on-going special Anti-Banditry and Violent Crimes Operations across the country.”

On the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, he said,

“I wish to use this opportunity to re-assure Nigerians that the Nigeria Police are collaborating effectively with the Military, Department of State Services (DSS), the Ministry of Transport, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation towards evolving a resilient security architecture that will address the current threats on a sustainable basis.

“In the interim, aside up scaling our patrol operations along the highway, we have deployed our air assets for aerial surveillance in support of the ground police teams.

“In addition, we have re-invigorated the ‘Operation Safer Highway’ with the injection of more patrol vehicles and personnel across the country. We have similarly, strengthened ‘Operation Restore Peace’, the Special Anti-Secessionist Operation in the South-east with the deployment of more special operational Units and assets of the Force.”

According to Baba, “In order to address the welfare concerns of the Force, the Police Insurance Section is being re-positioned for better operational efficiency.

“In furtherance to this, I have approved the establishment and incorporation of the Nigeria Police Insurance Company (NPIC) to effectively manage the Police insurance policies, and maximise the welfare interests of police personnel who are constantly being exposed to occupational hazards.

“Consequent upon these operational and administrative initiatives, I am glad to note that the Nigeria Police’s service delivery and operational efficiency have significantly improved.”

On the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states as well as the 2023 general elections, he said: “Permit me to at this juncture assure citizens of this country of the firm determination of the Force, as the lead agency in the election security process, that we shall emplace appropriate frameworks that will engender a fair, peaceful, secure, and credible electoral process in both the Ekiti and Osun states gubernatorial elections and during the upcoming 2023 general elections.

“Indeed, in furtherance to our preparation for the 2023 general elections, we are currently working on enhancing the capacity of officers of the Force in election security management.”

He urged the officers to sustain synergy with the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and other sister security agencies in their respective states towards ensuring effective coordination and guarantee the success of the entire electoral process.

The meeting also featured the launching of the Police Specialised Services Automation Project (POSSAP), a public-private partnership initiative to enable the Police improve revenue and make operations more efficient.

IGP Baba stated that POSSAP, as approved by the federal government, was in line with the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI) aimed at improving revenue sufficiency for critical agencies of government.

“Today’s launch, therefore, will activate the first Phase which covers only three of the specialised police services in the first phase. These are: Specialised Escort and Guard Services; Police Character Certificate and Police Extract.

“It is my expectation that this initiative will in the long-run will be a catalyst that will positively change the Nigeria Police administrative and operational narratives,” he stated.

