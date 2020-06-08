Police nab 4 robbery suspects in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested four suspected members of a notorious armed robbery gang.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, Monday, the suspects allegedly have been “terrorising Mowe/Ofada areas for quite sometimes and have been on wanted list of the Command.”

He said the suspects are: Sukanmi Tajudeen, Habeeb Oladimeji, Sunday Akintunde and Ishola Samson.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Sunday, June 7, following an intelligence report received by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) about the hideout of the gang at Adesan area of Mowe.

“On getting the report, the officer in-charge of SARS, Tijani Muhammed dispatched his operatives to the area and the hideout was professionally cordoned off for an operation which lasted for about an hour.

“At the end of the operation, the four suspects were apprehended while some members of the gang escaped through the nearby bush”, Oyeyemi disclosed.

Items recovered from them are: one locally made triplet barrel pistol, one local made single barrel pistol, thirteen live cartridges and one Bajaj motorcycle.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson who praised the gallantry displayed of his men has ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

Ebrimson also ordered a total clamp down on armed bandits across the state in order to give the good people of the state the needed rest of mind.