Police nab 5 child-trafficking syndicates, rescue 3 in A/Ibom

Akwa Ibom state Police Command, Tuesday, arrested five suspected syndicates involved in child theft and trafficking and rescued three victims.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, made this known during a press briefing at the police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia.

Edgal said, following a distress call, operatives of the anti-child theft/trafficking arrested one Ifeoma James Inalegwu, 52, from Imo state and Joy Njoku Patrick, 40, from Rivers who conspired and trafficked one-month baby to Imo state.

He said the operatives also arrested one Grace Moffat Udofia, 36, from Obot Akara local government area of the state, who was found in possession of a 4-month-old baby, but could not prove the ownership.

The police boss also added that the operatives arrested one Peace Archibong Umoh, 35, from Essien Udim loca government area of the state, who sold her baby after putting to birth, and was later rescued from one Nseabasi James Ukpong, 45, from Ikot Ekpene local government area.

Edgal said that the command also arrested Pastor Mfon Lazarus Etukudo of New Generation Church from Mkpat Enin local government area of the state for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Also, detectives of the command arrested one Christopher Asuquo Akpan, 52, for allegedly defiling a 4-year – old girl, who later confessed to the crime.

The CP called on members of the public to always cooperate with the police by giving useful information in order sanitise the society.