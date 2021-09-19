Police nab 7 workers for diverting 5,000 treated nets in Gombe

Gombe state police have arrested 7 health workers for diverting over 5,000 free Insecticides Treated Nets ((ITN) meant for distribution in the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, stated this while speaking with journalists in Gombe.

Dahiru said the ITNs were meant to reduce the burden of malaria in the state, especially amongst the most vulnerable groups comprising women and children.

“The arrest of the suspects was made possible by personnel charged with the responsibility of keeping an eye on the process to ensure that the nets do not slip into wrong hands.

“They were tipped by an informant that the nets were loaded in a truck in one of the markets in Gombe with the intent of diverting them.

“Following this development, the police were alerted and the vehicle conveying the nets were impounded.

“Marketers who were to take delivery of the nets were arrested and their co-conspirators were identified as well.’’

Dahiru said a total of 105 bales of the nets were recovered from Kwami while, nine bales were recovered from Billiri. Each bale contains 50 nets.

He further said that the nets would be distributed to the targeted persons in the two local government areas.

The commissioner warned against the sale of the nets, adding: “These nets are for the poor and they must get to them free of charge. No-one should pay for them.’’