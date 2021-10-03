Police nab ‘armed robber’ terrorising Ogun community

The Ogun state police command have arrested one armed robbery suspect terrorising residents of Silva Estate Odomalasa area of Ilese ijebu.



The suspect, Bolanle Ojomu was arrested while carrying out robbery operation in the area.



The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press statement made to Blueprint Sunday, stated that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ilese ijebu divisional headquarters.



Upon the distress call, Dpo Ilese ijebu division, CSP Amuda Bolaji quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.



The hoodlums on sighting the policemen took to flight immediately, but they were hotly chased and one of them was apprehended with the assistance of members of the community, while others escaped.



Recovered from the arrested one is one locally made gun with one live cartridge.

Meanwhile, the acting commissioner of police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



He also directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang with the view of bringing them to justice.