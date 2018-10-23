Police nab man for giving false information

The Nigeria Police has said that its operatives have arrested Dr.
Kasim Abdulganiyu for giving false information, telling falsehood and
misleading Police to execute search warrant on the Kaduna home of
former DG, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ibrahim
Zakari.
A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO),
yesterday in Abuja, said the suspect informed and made voluntary
statement to the Police on August 20, 2018, that firearms and
ammunition were stocked in the house of One Ibrahim Zakari and five
others on Sultan Road, Malali Area, Kaduna, Kaduna state.
According to him, a Police team obtained and executed a valid search
warrant on the house on the August 28, 2018, and nothing incriminating
was found.
“The search was witnessed by the security guards and no relatives of
the owner of the house or any other person apart from the security
guards were living in the house as at the time the search was
conducted.
“The Police team also had no knowledge that the house belonged to
former DG NIA, Ambassador Ibrahim Zakari, before the search warrant
was executed.”
