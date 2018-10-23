Police nab man for giving false information

The Nigeria Police has said that its operatives have arrested Dr.

Kasim Abdulganiyu for giving false information, telling falsehood and

misleading Police to execute search warrant on the Kaduna home of

former DG, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ibrahim

Zakari.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO),

yesterday in Abuja, said the suspect informed and made voluntary

statement to the Police on August 20, 2018, that firearms and

ammunition were stocked in the house of One Ibrahim Zakari and five

others on Sultan Road, Malali Area, Kaduna, Kaduna state.

According to him, a Police team obtained and executed a valid search

warrant on the house on the August 28, 2018, and nothing incriminating

was found.

“The search was witnessed by the security guards and no relatives of

the owner of the house or any other person apart from the security

guards were living in the house as at the time the search was

conducted.

“The Police team also had no knowledge that the house belonged to

former DG NIA, Ambassador Ibrahim Zakari, before the search warrant

was executed.”

