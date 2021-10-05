Police nab robber, bank staff for attempted robbery in Ogun

The Ogun state police command have arrested one, Olagoke Dare, a staff of Abestone Microfinance bank located in Abeokuta for planning with one, Idowu Tunde to him of a cash sum of N3million belong to the bank.



The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press statement made available to Blueprint Tuesday, stated that the duo were arrested following the confessional statement of the suspect.



Oyeyemi added that a distress call was received by the police at Ibara divisional headquarters, that armed robbers have attacked the duo of Olagoke Dare and Mary Agbejo while coming out from the bank at Oke-ilewo area of Abeokuta, where they had gone to withdraw money.



Upon the distress call, the Dpo Ibara division, SP Segun Ajao quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where one Idowu Tunde was arrested with the assistance of members of the public.



The arrested suspect, who was armed with a mock gun, informed the police during interrogation that it was Olagoke Dare who informed him that his employer will be sending him and one other person to withdraw the sum of 3million naira, and that they should come and rob them of the money.



He stated further that it was the same Dare Olagoke who gave him the toy pistol for the operation. He confessed further that while the Dare and his other colleague were in the bank, he hid in their car which was deliberately left opened by Dare in accordance with their plan.



While they got into the car, Idowu Tunde explained that he came out suddenly from the back seat and pointed the gun to the lady who was in possession of the money.



But the lady noticed that the gun did not look original consequent upon which she dragged the gun with him and raised alarm. It was the alarm that attracted people who pursued them and called the police.



Meanwhile, the acting commissioner of police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the two suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



He therefore advised that companies should endeavor to always have background checks on their staff before employing them.