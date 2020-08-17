Police nab welder for killing friend in Kogi

A 32-year-old man identified as Murtala Dare allegedly killed a friend during a scuffle on Sunday evening

The spokesman of Kogi state Police command, DSP William Aya, told newsmen in Lokoja that the suspect has been arrested at his hideout behind Total filling station, Lokoja, in the early hours of Monday.

Aya said that Dare, a welder, killed his friend, Lukman, at Jackie’s area in Lokoja at about 9pm.

He stated that Dare and Lukman were hanging out in the area alongside other fun-seekers when an argument ensued which led to an exchange of blows between the two friends.

Dare was said to have overpowered Lukman and he brought out a knife with which he reportedly stabbed his friend in the chest.

It was gathered that in the vicinity called in policemen from the nearby ‘A’ Division police station, but Dare fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Aya said the manhunt launched by policemen later yielded result when Dare was apprehended in a house where he was hiding.

The police spokesman said an investigation into the incident has commenced, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

Anambra communities back Obiano on monarchs’ suspension (2)

By Okechukwu Onuegbu

Awka

Tension is building up at Eziagulueri-Otu and Mkpunando communities in Anambra East local government area as the people have enjoined Governor Willie Obiano to withdraw the certificate of recognition issued to their monarchs.

The monarchs, Igwe Alex Edozieuno and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji, were among the 12 traditional rulers suspended for one year by the governor for travelling to Abuja with an oil magnate without approval from the state government.

The two communities, it was learnt, share history with the governor’s own community, Aguleri.

Some concerned people in the communities embarked on peaceful protest at popular Aguleri Roundabout in Anambra East local government area to express satisfaction with the government’s position on the monarchs whose actions they described as act of “gross misconduct”.

The president general of Aguleri town, Mr. Hippo Onwuekpuke, said the traditional institutions and elders should equally rise up to strip the embattled monarchs of their titles.

“We are to tell the world that we are not part of that activity. We condemn it in its entirety and whatever they did is on their own. We want to use this opportunity to pray that the governor should withdraw their certificates of recognition because they have done worse things that make them act like despot which is worse than the visit to Abuja,” he added.

Also speaking, the national president of Aguleri Youth Assembly, Mr. Nnamdi Ikeli-Adimora, said the town was embarrassed by the conduct of the monarchs, which according to him, was intended to pitch Aguleri against the state government.