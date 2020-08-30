Police nabs suspected rapist in Osun



Osun state police command have apprehended one Akeem Adebayo who was alleged to have raped a 16-year-old girl in Osun.



It was gathered that the suspect raped the girl when she was washing her clothes at a stream around Aerodrum quarters, Ido-Osun.



Findings showed that alarm raised by the girl drew attention of passerby, who apprehended the suspect.



It was gathered that the incident happened around 10:30am, Saturday.

The police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.



She said the state criminal investigation department of the police has commenced investigation into the matter.

