Police neutralise terrorist, recover Ak-47 riffle in Zamfara

The Zamfara state Police command in collaboration with the vigilante group has killed a terrorist during an encounter in Bukkuyum local government of the state.

The public relations officer of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement made available to Blueprint, Monday.

“On 19th June, 2022 at about 0300Hrs, Police Tactical Operatives deployed along Gummi/Bukkuyum axis received a distress call that armed terrorists on motorcycles were invading Saran Gamawa and neighbouring Unguwar Mata villages with intent to kill and abduct innocent members of the communities,” he said.

According to him, an AK-47 rifle belonging to the bandits was recovered at the scene, while many others retreated to the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkanah commends the resilience of the joint operatives and charges them not to relent in the command’s effort to safeguard the lives and property of innocent people in the state,” the statement said.

He further hinted that the Commissioner of Police had directed the Area Commander Anka and the neighbouring DPOs to deploy reinforcement teams to complement the ongoing confidence building patrol aimed at averting further attacks on nearby communities and also to rescue the two kidnapped victims already abducted by the assailants before Police arrival.

The command while reassuring of its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state, called on members of the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the ongoing effort to rid the state of terrorists and other criminal elements.

