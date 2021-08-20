Police Officer launches book on basketball in Lagos

History will be made Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Lagos, as CSP Mark Balogun, a former basketballer and co-founder of Ikeja based Rookies Basketball Academy, launch his book on basketball, titled ‘Understanding the Game Basketball’.

The book is aimed at improving the knowledge of the game of lecturers, teachers, trainers, coaches, players and beginners.

The event which is put together by Leo Kareem foundation and Rookies Basketball Academy, is slated to hold at the Police College, Hall, Ikeja, Lagos, beginning from 10 am.