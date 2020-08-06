A police officer’s wife identified as Mrs Precious Joseph, has been jailed for two years without an option of fine for violently abusing her nine-year-old housemaid, Miss Agatha Emmanuel, at the Okwe area of Asaba in Delta state.

In a ruling delivered by Magistrate P.O. Obayuwana, of Court 11 in the Okwe Magisterial District, Delta state on August 3, 2020, the 31-year-old Mrs Joseph was jailed two years for using a hot kitchen knife to disfigure her victim’s mouth.

The Chief Magistrate, therefore, ruled that Mrs Joseph be sentenced to two years in prison without an option of fine for abusing her victim, and inflicting bodily injuries on her.

The case of child abuse was reported at the B Division Police Station at Okwe by a neighbour, Mr Simeon Morba, who saw the deep injury on Agatha’s mouth while fetching water that same morning.

On enquiry, he was told it was her aunt that inflicted it on her.

Mr. Morba then went to ask Mrs. Joseph why she did that but instead was resisted with a fight which prompted him to hurry to the police station to report the matter.

From the accused statement obtained from the police charge file, Mrs. Joseph stated that she burnt Agatha’s mouth because she took meat from the pot of soup against her warning.