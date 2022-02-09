Police on red alert as lone Bandit wreck havoc in Imo



The Imo Police command has vowed to investigate and arrest an alleged escapee of the Nigeria Correctional Centre Owerri who has been going about killing people in Egbema in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, who disclosed this to newsmen, Tuesday, said he had a report on the matter, and that the command was not taking it lightly.

Blueprint gathered that the bandit has been terrorising the people of the area since he escaped from the center in 2021 during the jail break, and has killed more than 10 so far.