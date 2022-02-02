Police overpower armed robbers, recover items in Imo

Following credible information that criminals were hibernating in an abandoned building in a bush at Amaukwu Orodo in Mbitoli LGA of Imo state and in line with the mandate of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Hussaini, the police have recovered arms and other items from the gunmen.

The raid in the criminal enclaves by the tactical team, after diligent surveillance of the criminal hideout on 23/1/2022 neutralised the armed gang, according to the police spokesman, Mike Abattam.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the police operatives, opened fire on them and the gallant and battle ready police operatives swiftly returned the fire. In the process they were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power of the police and they fled into the bush with gunshot injuries while Uzoma Dike, 42, and Chidi Osunwa, 36, both natives of Amaukwu Orodo in Mbitoli LGA of Imo state, were arrested and taken to the station,” the command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam disclosed.

He said “On combing the bush and searching the hoodlums’ hideout, some exhibits were recovered, and they include One Pump Action gun with 2 live cartridges; 2 different makes of motorcycles; 7 new motorcycles; 10 forged motorcycle particulars/receipts; 15 different makes of Android phones; 5 wristwatches of different brands; One UBA ATM card.

“Some substances suspected to be illicit drugs; bunches of keys, cash of Two Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand, Six Hundred Naira only (N223, 600.00); and items used in smoking Mkpurumiri, were recovered.”