Police parade suspected cultists with masquerade costume in Osun



Osun state police command, Friday, paraded some suspected cultists, Mukaila Ismaila a.k.a Sabe, Fagbemi Ajao (65), Ifaseun Gbadebo (35), Olubayo Ayantunde (45), Taiwo Ayandare (35), Taiwo Ayandare (30) and Ayankunle Mutiu (40).



According to the commissioner of police, Undie Adie, the suspects were arrested in Ede town on June 18, 2020.

He explained that the hoodlums suspected to be ritualists engaged the policemen in a gun duel and Mukaila Ismaila was injured.



Items recovered from them are: Masquerade costume, four beating drums, one cut-to-size barrel gun, one dane gun, two cutlasses, local Axes and criminal charms.



Also paraded suspected armed robbers, Kazeem Waris (25), Saheed Babatunde (25) and Ojo Ifeoluwa (25).



According to the police, they were arrested at Ipetumodu and items recovered from them are: Itel camera, Techno coil pad, power bank, cash sum of N195,635 and some of the weapons used in their operation.



“One Alfa Muri Akinrole ‘m’ of Osoko’s compound, Apomu specialized in printing fake US dollars with intent to defraud unsuspecting victims, a team of the State Joint Task Force based at Gbongan burst his residence and on sighting the team, the said Muri Akinrole took to his heel, while one Francis Salako (75), Oyeleke Abiodun (36) and Nurudeen Akinrole (26) were arrested.



He disclosed that cash sum of 53,800USD counterfeit currency, various types of charms and handsets recovered from the scene as exhibits while investigation is ongoing with a view to bringing all members of this syndicate to justice.

