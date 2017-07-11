Picture of the day / Photo Story 

Police paraded some suspects arrested in connection with the killing of innocent persons and wanton destruction of property worth millions of naira, at Zaki Biam, in Benue state, at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja recently

Photo: Ayuba Raji

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara in tête-à-tête with the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun

Secretary General, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Yusuf Tanko, NMA President, Professor Mike Ogirima, others

Yobe state Governor, Malam Ibrahim Gaidam in a handshake with former Chairman, Damaturu local government council, Alhaji Yarima Gambir, governor’S visited to condolence visit

