Police parades 2 for abducting priest, 45 others, recover 1 GPMB, 22 weapons

The Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction of a Catholic priest in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna state.

Parading the suspects, alongside 45 other for various crimes, Tuesday in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said the abductors of the priest: Abubakar Usman, 21; and Salisu Abdullahi, 28; were arrested by the police team following intense intelligence-led operations to unravel series of related high-profile kidnap operations in Kaduna state.

He 47 suspects were arrested in the various operations, while exhibits recovered include: One GPMG, 22 sophisticated firearms, and weapons of different calibre, 525 ammunition, one hacksaw, and mobile phones were recovered

According to the FPRO, “Investigations by the Police Team revealed how the arrested principal suspects masterminded and led other gang members to carry out the dastardly act.

“One GPMG and three AK47 rifles were recovered from the suspects while effort is still ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.”

The Spokesperson said the police also arrested three ex-convicts, Abel Nanfa, 23; Nankum Wazhi, 32; and Jonah Patrick, 25; in Plateau state for their involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping, and car theft within the Jos metropolis.

Mba said, “Investigations revealed that the suspects, after serving their jail term, returned to their nefarious activities before nemesis caught up with them.

“The suspects were arrested while trading a Toyota corolla vehicle which they snatched at gun point from one of their victims in Jos.

“One AK47 rifle, one berretta pistol and 21 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.”

He said in another development, the police team arrested one Abubakar Haliru, 48, of Zaria LGA in Kaduna state, who allegedly lured his cousin, Binta Mohammed, and handed her over to his kidnap gang members in Galadimawa Forest in Kaduna state.

“Binta narrowly escaped from the kidnap gang and thereafter contacted the Police before her eventual rescue. Investigations revealed that Haliru and his gang members are in the habit of taking advantage of family ties to deceive and abduct family members,” The FPRO disclosed.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.