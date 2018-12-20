Police parades female kidnappers for killing victim after N1.5m ransom

Kaduna state Police Command on Tuesday paraded two suspected notorious female kidnappers and their suspected four male accomplices for killing a man after collecting N1.5 million ransom.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdul-Raman while parading the suspects at the command headquarters said kidnappings is taking a new turns as women now lead the gang.

He said the two females kidnappers

Hashiya Dauda 23 years and Safara’u Mohammed Tahir 23 years were arrested alongside Ishaq Tanimu Sulaiman 33 years, Sale Ya’u 20 years, Yusuf Sulaiman 23 years and Iliyasu Ali 22 years.

He said the six suspects are undergoing investigation for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and being in possession of firearms and will be charged to court as soon as investigations is completed.

Similarly three armed robbery suspects were also nabbed by the command; Joseph Mark 28 years Abdulganiyu Musa 25 years and Sabi’u Yusuf 24 years.

According to the CP, “today, the command within the last few days has succeeded in arresting 14 criminal suspects and recovering five motor vehicles among other items.

“The suspects are as follows; three suspects for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and being in possession of firearms, three suspects in connection to criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, culpable homicide, theft and receiving stolen property.

“Another three suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and having possession of motor vehicle suspected to be stolen and five suspects in connection to criminal conspiracy and being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) respectively.

“The following cars were recovered from the suspects; one black Toyota Matrix (Reg No PHC833AGU, Chassis No 2T1LR32E03C035628, one ash Toyota Highlander (Chassis No JTEDP21A340041286), one Toyota Camry 2006/2007 model (chassis No 4TIBE46K180261020), one black Ford Focus (Chassis No 6XYGCDBXT40036) and one green Mercedes C230 (Chassis No UF33CN6RE85104087).

“Other exhibits recovered from the suspects are two Dane guns, large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa,” he said.

According to the CP, the suspects have confessed to various roles they played in committing the respective crimes they are being accused of and will be arraigned in court of competent jurisdiction on completion of investigations.

