Police parades suspected killers of 7 farmers in Osun



Osun state police command Wednesday paraded five suspected killers of some farmers who were murdered on their way to farm in Modakeke.



The suspects are: Akingbala Olakunle aka ‘All Stand,’ Owoniyi Segun aka ‘Agbede,’ Daramola Muideen aka ‘Ede,’ Shina Adeyemi and one Awotunde Elijah.



The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said the suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of some farmers on May 11 and August 20, 2021.

He said, “the event that led to this murder incident was as a result of land/farm disputes between the two communities viz; Modakeke/Ile-Ife.



“It would be recalled that on May 11, 2021, two people were murdered on their way to their farmlands. These people were Modakeke indigenes. This incident generated anger in the mind of Modakeke youths, and some hooligans from Modakeke armed themselves with different weapons to take revenge against Ife indigenes, presumed to be behind the killing.



“The police arrested the situation and obstructed their ugly attempts. Several peace meetings were held, and undertakings made to prevent a repeat occurrence.



“Surprisingly, on August 20, 2021, at Alape village, five men whose names are; Oladele Ismaila, Oladele Afeez, Taye Animashaun, Shina and one other, were going to their farmland. Unknown gunmen ambushed and killed them. This unwarranted and barbaric murder provoked the Modakeke indigenes, because they presumed that the people killed were their people. They decided to take revenge on the Ifes, their efforts were thwarted by the prompt intervention of the Police and other sister agencies.



“I would like to add that the five deceased were not from Modakeke as erroneously insinuated by the people of Modakeke. This ugly incident made the Police to swiftly swung into action that led to the arrest of five key suspects as highlighted above. Some other suspects were arrested by the Police. They are undergoing investigation to ascertain the degree of their involvement in the case.



“Adequate security measures have been placed by the Police to ensure this act of lawlessness is put under control.”



Olokode said the suspects will be charged to court at the completion of investigation for prosecution.