Police partner mediators, conciliators on community-policing

The Nigeria Police Force is to partner with the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) for training of officers in the area of professional mediation, reconciliation processes and other related matters to engender peace- making and peace-building mechanisms.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, received the leadership of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC), led by its President, Agada John Elachi, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

It read in part, “At the meeting, extensive partnership in training community policing officers of the Force in the area of professional mediation, reconciliation processes and other related matters to engender peace-making and peace building mechanisms were deliberated upon.

“Also discussed was the possibility of training officers of the Public Relations Department, Force Gender Unit and Gender Desks nationwide for improved mediation and professional conciliation in minor matters reported to the Police with a view to lessening the burden of trivial cases on courts.

Earlier, the president of the Institute, Dr. Agada John Elachi, reiterated the readiness of the Institute to partner with the Force in all spheres to improve its human, public relations and mediation processes.