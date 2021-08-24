Police partners Kaduna, train 5,758 youth on intelligence gathering

The Police Enlightenment Campaign Forum has collaborated with Kaduna state government in training 5,758 youth on intelligence gathering in a bid to stem the tide of insecurity ravaging the state and Nigeria.

The Chief Sheriff and National Coordinator of the Forum, DSP Abdullahi Al-Asad Umar Ladan Spy, who stated this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Kaduna, said 250 youth will be trained in each of the 23 local government areas of the state.



He said the youth will be trained on intelligence gathering, surveillance, community policing, and electronic security technology including software and hardware, basically ways and means of curbing crime in the state.



According to DSP Abdullahi Al-Asad Umar Ladan Spy, “the Police Public Enlightenment Campaign Forum is to partner Kaduna state government on training of 5,758 youths on intelligence gathering and curbing crime in Kaduna state.”



“The collaboration is with Banpet Security and Surveillance Services to ensure that 250 youths are trained in each of the 23 local government areas in the state. The selected youths are also expected to be trained on community policing and electronic security technology software and hardware.”



The Chief Sheriff and National Coordinator of the Forum, further explained “that the partnership is directly with the Kaduna state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The state government has given approval for the training which will commence soon”.