Police pip Army, Airforce to win National Archery Open C’ship

The Nigeria Police Archery team has emerged as the overall winners of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Archery Federation National men and women Open championship.

The event which took place at the package “B” of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja saw athletes from the Police force grab 7 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medal, while the Lekki Archery Club, Lagos, came second by winning 1 gold medal.

The Nigerian Army however grabbed the third position with 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. While other winners are: Abuja Arch club- 1silver, 3 bronze medals, Nigeria Immigration services- 1silver, 1 bronze medal, the Nigeria correctional center-1 bronze medal, Plateau State- 1 bronze and the Nigeria Airforce.

A total of 10 teams took part in the week-long tournament package by the Federation and was graced by top officials of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) led by Engnr Habu Gumel and other top officials of the Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Archery Federation President, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi in a remarks told Blueprint sports that the Championship is a huge success despite suffering postponement due to the pandemic that ravaged the world last year.

He thanked all the participants and athletes for putting up a spirited effort and promised that Nigeria will soon start winning global recognition in the sports despite its infancy stage in the country.

