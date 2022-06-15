Police present N10.2m to families of slain officers, decorate 449 with new ranks in Yobe

Yobe state police Command on Tuesday presented N10,231,485 million naira to four families of slain officers who died in active service in the state.

The Commissioner of Police Yobe state, Haruna G. Garba, presented the money at the police headquarters in Damaturu.

Mr Garba who represented the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said the money was the deceased police officers’ entitlements at the Police Insurance Welfare Scheme (POLIWS).

At the same vain, a total of 449 policemen drawn from various divisions and units of the State command have been promoted to different ranks.

The state police Commissioner said, 68 inspectors got promotion to the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs), 15 Assistant Superintendent of Police to confirmed ASPs, 13 confirmed ASPs were uplifted to DSPs,8 DCPs to SPs and 1 DCP to CP.

Others were,327 Sergeants uplifted to Inspectors, 14 Corporals to the rank of Sergeants,and 3 Police Constables to the rank of Corporals respectively.

He charged the newly decorated police officers to behave in a more matured and disciplined manner.

He said the state command recommended the promoted officers to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in consideration of their commitment to duties.

He urged them to reciprocate the gesture by rededicating themselves to protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

