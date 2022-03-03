Police, prison escapee exchange gunfire in Edo



A prison escapee simply identified as Fidelis Ekata has met his waterloo during an exchange of gunfire with the operatives of Edo state Police command.

The deceased suspect was said to have escaped from the Edo State Correctional Center in Benin City during the October 2020 #ENDSARS protest.

In a statement issued by the police spokesman in the state, SP. Kontongs Bello, said: “The suspect who have been on the command’s wanted list was sighted somewhere in Uromi town in company of his other gang members”.

According to Bello, “On 02/03/2022 at about 1000hrs, Operatives of Edo State Police Command, acting on credible information that a notorious armed robber/cultist purporlarly known as Ekata was sighted somewhere in Uromi town in company of his other gang members.

“On receipt of the information, the area commander Uromi immediately deployed team of Police Operatives to the location.

“And, on sighting the team of Operatives, the gang opened fire on them, while the team gallantly responded.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one Fidelis Ekata ‘M’ who is the gang leader of the armed robbers/cultist sustained gunshot injuries.

“He (the suspect) was rushed to General Hospital Uromi for treatment, but was confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty, while other gang members escaped with gunshot injuries

“Efforts is on to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members. The following items were recovered from the dead gang leader. One cut to size gun and one live cartridge.”

The spokesman further quoted the Edo state commissioner of police as commending the gallantry exhibited by the team and “advised criminals in the state to eschew criminality or risk been arrested.”