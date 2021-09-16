Police probe Toritseju Jackson’s death in Abuja hotel

The FCT Police Command gas commenced investigation into the death of Buckingham University Law graduate, Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson, in a hotel in Abuja.

This was contained in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adeh Josephine, Thursday, in Abuja.

Jackson, 23, was reportedly stabbed to death in a hotel in the Wuse, Zone 4, area of Abuja, in reported that the tragic incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Family of the deceased was reported as stating that Jackson was at home when he received a call from one of his friends late Friday night inviting him to meet up with him somewhere in Wuse Zone 4.

The family source said one of them had received a call from the Wuse Police Station at 4.24 am on Sunday asking family members to come to identify his corpse.

The source said seven people, including three staff of the hotel, had been arrested and remanded in police custody.

The statement by the command read: “Following the unfortunate death of Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson, 23, the FCT Command wishes to confirm that discreet investigation has since commenced into the incident.

“While condoling with the parents, relatives, and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday wishes to reassure members of the public that the command will be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.

“Furthermore, the command urges residents to remain calm and allow the law take its cause. The command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. “Also to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.”

Toritseju was said to have returned to Nigeria on January 23, 2021, after graduating with a Law degree from Buckingham University, United Kingdom, to undertake the mandatory one-year post-graduate programme at the Nigerian Law School.