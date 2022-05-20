Police quiz ex-SDP chieftain over alleged impersonation

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police command has quizzed a former member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)!Chief Supo Shonibare and three others over alleged impersonation of the party’s officials.

Chief Shonibare and co travelers were arrested by the Police FCT Command at Merit house, Abuja on Wednesday morning where they were to hold a press conference with the SDP’s name and logo “in continuation of their illegal activities.”

Shonibare who has been allegedly holding illegal and factional meetings without the consent of the party recognised executive led by Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam was said to have been interrogated by the police at the command for several hours before he was left to go.

Recall that Shonibare was expelled from the party for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Reacting to the incidence, National Publicity Secretariat of SDP, Amb. Rufus Aieyegbeni, who described the act as despicable commended the police for its timely intervention, urging the command to investigate the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

