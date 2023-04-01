Police Radio loses Head of Station, SP Andrew Aniamaka

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced death of the Head of Station, Police Radio, 99.1FM, Abuja, SP Andrew Aniamaka (retd.).

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the announcement, in the early hours of Saturday.

“Its quite unfortunate that we lost the Head of Station, Police Radio, 99.1FM, Abuja, SP Andrew Aniamaka, retd, who slept in the lord on Friday, March 31, 2023 after a brief illness.

“May the Lord repose his soul. He was a man of honour, dignity and humility. He will surely be missed. And may the Lord console his family, friends and colleagues at the Police Radio. “But in every situation, the Bible says we should praise His holy name. Adieu Andrew. Ire oo,” Adejobi stated.

Blueprint reports that the late head of station, who worked with the Force Public Relations Department prior to his retirement, had served in various capacities including as Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Delta state Command.

