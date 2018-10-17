Police receive 884 complaints against personnel in 6 months

The Nigeria Police Force says it received 884 cases of professional misconduct against its personnel across the country between January and June this year.

Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, Abayomi Shogunle, stated this while presenting the unit’s 2018 half-year report.

Mr Shogunle said 750 of the cases have been resolved while 124 were still under investigation and 10 of the reported cases were discovered to be false.

He said that the number of complaints dropped by 13.29 percent in the first-half of 2018 when compared with the 1,155 cases recorded in the same period in 2017.

Mr Shogunle said that Lagos Command maintained the top position on the state rankings with 209 complaints, representing 23.64 percent of the total complaints in the period under review.

(NAN)

