Police recover 182 illicit arms, 430 ammunition in 1 month

In line with the commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, to curb the threat of the proliferation of Illegal Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in the country the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Tuesday, said its operatives recovered 182 sophisticated arms and 430 ammunitions of various calibres in month.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja, said following the feat the IGP has ordered continuous mop-up of illicit arms and ammunition.

“The IGP has ordered the continuous mop-up of illicit arms and ammunition across the nation as part of efforts of the Force, as the lead agency in internal security management, to curb the trafficking of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) within the country and mitigate any form of insecurity or threats to the ongoing electoral processes and general safety of Nigeria.

“The IGP confirmed that within one month from the handover of previously recovered arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) on February 16, 2023, the Nigeria Police has recovered additional 182 sophisticated arms and 430 ammunitions of various calibres.

“He ordered all Commands and Formations to intensify efforts towards decimating the proliferation of illicit arms and ammunition in the country.”

IGP Baba had restated the commitment of the Force to achieve the mandate of the federal government to curb proliferation of small arms and light weapons while handing over 3,980 assorted arms and 2,358 ammunition, among others, moppped up from different parts of the country to the NCCSALW.

The police boss, who was represented during the handing over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration and Finance, DIG Danmallam Mohammed, listed the arms and ammunition to include: 265 automatic rifles; 146 pump action guns; 1,909 locally fabricated pistols; 1,500 locally made single barrel guns; 98 locally made double barrel guns; 46 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs); 16 locally made rocket launchers; two locally made Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns; and seven Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs); as.well as 2,358 assorted calibres of ammunition and 1,057.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

