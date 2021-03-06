Police recover 5 AK-47 riffles from fleeing constable in Ebonyi

Ebonyi state Police command Friday recovered five AK-47 riffles at Mbe, Abakaliki local government of Ebonyi state.

The riffles according to a source were part of the things cartered away from the armory of Mobile Police Squadron 28, Umuahia.

According to a report last week, “a yet-to-be identified police constable is cooling off his heels in the custody of the Abia State Police Command after he was allegedly involved in the carting away of police riffles from the armory of Mobile Police Squadron 28, Umuahia.”

Though the identity of police constable has been kept away from the public, but Investigation by Blueprint revealed his name to be Andrew Aleke Nwokpor.

He was said to be working in the armory section of the squadron, and report further had it that he was able to commit the offence unnoticed with the help of others.

When contacted via phone, the state commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, confirmed the report and said the recovery was through a combined effort with the Abia state police team.

“This thing is Abia state report, it is good you ask police in Abia. Yes it is a combined work, so call Abia, they will give you the Information you need,” he said.

Also contacted, the Abia state Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, declined talking, but said, “I’m in a meeting, i just pulled out to answer this call.”

It was gathered that investigations by the police authorities led to the arrest of the suspect on Monday, and he is now in custody.

Investigations revealed that the suspect recently bought three brand new tricycles for commercial purposes, fuelling speculation he might have sold some, if not all of the AK-47 riffles he made away it.

