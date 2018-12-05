Police recruitment: 21,878 applications received in 5 days

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that 22,878 applications were received five days after it opened its portal for the recruitment of 10,000 Constables on November 30, 2018.

The commission, in a press statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, yesterday in Abuja, said that, “on-line applications hit this figure as at 12.30 pm today, Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

“The portal is expected to close on January 11, 2019, in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks.

“Out of the 21,878 applications already received, 20,217 applicants are males while 1,661 are females. Niger state has the highest number of applicants with 2,276 applications followed by Katsina state with 1,677, Kano state third with I, 577 and Bauchi state, 1,543.

“Bayelsa state has the lowest application of just 55, Ebonyi state 88, Anambra state, 107, Lagos state 112 and Abia state, 130 as well as Imo state having 133 applicants, Delta state, 150 and Enugu state167.”

The commission said it is committed to a transparent and merit-driven exercise, stressing that applicants should be rest assured of fairness and openness throughout the process of the exercise.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.