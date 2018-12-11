Police recruitment: Application hits 104,289, 12 days after

Twelve days after recruitment portal was opened for the recruitment of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) 104,289 applications have been received from interested candidates.

A press statement by the Head, Media and Publicity, Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday in Abuja, said that: “.. just twelve days after the commission’s recruitment portal was opened on November 30, 2018, the applications hit this figure as at 11.30am today, Tuesday, December 11, 2018.”

Ani said that: “Niger state has the highest number of applicants at 7,985 while Bayelsa State has the least applications of 347.  Kano State is second with 7,513, Katsina, third with 6,820,  Bauchi fourth with 6,204 and Kaduna State fifth with 5,729 applicants.

“Following Bayelsa state from the rear, is Lagos state with only 516 applicants, Ebonyi state is next with 600, Anambra state, 605, Abia state, 733 and Imo state with 870 applicants.”

The spokesperson further further stated that, “Out of the 104,289 applications received so far by the commission, 93,871 were males while 10,418 were females.”

While restating the commission’s commitment to ensure a merit-driven and transparent recruitment exercise, that will follow due process and abide with the relevant rules and regulations in the public service, he warned applicants not to give money to anybody for assistance as the giver and receiver if caught will face the full weight of the law.

He said that, “Applicants are required to apply on-line to the Commission’s portal www.nigeriapolicecareers.net and applications are free. They are only required to fill the form online and also submit it online.

“The portal will officially close on January 11, 2019, in compliance with the six weeks requirement by Federal Character Commission.”

