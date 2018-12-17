Police recruitment: Application hits 158,773, Niger maintains lead

Niger state has maintained its lead in number of applications received in the on-going recruitment of Constable into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as applications hits 158,773.

A press statement by the Police Service Commission (PSC) Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, on Monday in Abuja, said: “The 158,773 applications came as at 11.00am today, Monday, December 17, 2018, day 18 of the six weeks period for online filling and submission of applications.”

He said that: “Niger state maintained its lead with 11,047 applicants while Bayelsa also remained last with 672 applicants.

“Kano state has the second highest applicants with 10,745 applications; Katsina state third with 9,778; Bauchi state fourth with 8,882; and Kaduna fifth with 8,832; and Adamawa sixth with 7,722.

“Following Bayelsa state from the rear is Lagos state with 826 applicants; Ebonyi state is third from the rear with 980; Anambra state has 984; and Abia state has 1,195 applicants.”

Ani further stated that: “Out of the 158,773 applicants, 140,902 are males while 17, 871 are females.”

According to him, interested applicants have 21 days more for the submission of applications as the PSC portal closes on the January 11, 2019.

