Police recruitment: CP educates candidates *See link and apply



As the 2020 recruitment of 10,000 Constables into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) resumes Monday, the Commissioner of Police on charge of the FCT, CP Sunday Babaji, has adviced candidates in the exercise not to allow themselves to be deceived by criminal elements who may want to take advantage of the exercise to extort them under any guise whatsoever.

The police boss in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, Sunday in Abuja, warned that the recruitment exercise was absolutely free of charge and anyone found wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.

CP Babaji called on the candidates to make all enquiries regarding the recruitment through the official contact line: 08100004507.



The statement read in part, “FCT Police Command wishes to inform citizens of the FCT who are participating in the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of10,000 Police Constables, to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal , www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.



“The portal will be open from tomorrow, Monday, 18th through to Tuesday, 26th October, 2021. Candidates whose status show they are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise will have access to their examination slip.

“They are required to print out their examination slip, which must be presented on the exam date. Candidates are to check their examination centers on their examination slip.”

The Spokesperson further stated that, “Candidates are enjoined to note that Recruitment Examination Screening Exercise is scheduled to hold on October 29 and 30, 2021 at designated centers nationwide.”