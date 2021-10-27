Police recruitment exercise: Kaduna Command announces venues for CBT

The Kaduna State Police Command is informing the general public particularly those who participated in the 2020 physical and credential screening exercise that, the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

To this effect, the Command has enjoined all applicants to check their names in the comprehensive list pested at the Police Command headquarters located on Bida road Kaduna.

Successful candidates are to print out their examination slip which must be presented during the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination scheduled for Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th October, 2021 at the following centers

Dambo International College Barnawa

Sardauna Memorial College (SMC) and

Iya Abubakar CBT Center, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The Command reiterated that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, and warns all and sundry to desist from any form of extortion, as anybody found wanting will be sanctioned accordingly.

The Commissioner of Police CP Mudassiru Abdullahi while wishing applicants successful exams, assures them of adequate security coverage before, during and after the exercise.