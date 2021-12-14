Police repelled bandits attack on Niger community



The Police have repelled bandits attack on Wamba village in Mariga local government area of Niger state after a fierce battle.



The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this Tuesday in a statement issued in Minna.



He said that three unregistered motorcycles were seized from the bandits during the battle.

He said, “On 13/12/2021 at about 1030hrs, a group of suspected armed bandits on foot, attempted to attack Wamba village along Kampani-Bobi/Bangi road Mariga LGA, the Police tactical team deployed to the area mobilized and vehemently repelled the bandits while the hoodlums later regrouped at about 1300hrs of same date and reinforced on motorcycles to proceed to the same village”..

He said that however, the tactical teams at Mangoro and Bangi villages were immediately mobilized and dispatched to the scene for reinforcement, adding that as a result, the bandits were engaged in a fierce gun battle in which the hoodlums later escaped into the forest with bullets injuries.



The PPRO said that the bandits abandoned three unregistered motorcycles which have beenrecoveredbythepolice.



He saidthat effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing assailants while assuring members of the public most especially residents of Wamba village and its environs to report any person(s) found with bullet injuries to the Police and other security agencies.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has commended the tactical teams for the display of professionalism, gallant performance and courage to achieve the desired result.”



According to the PPRO, the Commissioner therefore, urged the officers not to relent in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other vices in the State.

