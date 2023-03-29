Police rescue 10 civilians, 3 policemen from kidnappers in Kogi 







Kogi state Police Command Tuesday morning rescued 13 people including three policemen who were abducted last Friday at a hotel in Elete community, Ajaokuta local government area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday at A Division of the Nigeria Police in Lokoja the Police Public Relation Officer, Kogi state command, SP William Ovye Aya, said the 13 victims of the kidnappers’ gang were rescued through the effort of the operative of quick response team of the state command.

He saide , on Friday the 24th of March, 2023 the command received a report of kidnap incident that occurred at Elete community in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state.



He said immediately the information reached the command, the Commissioner of Police, CP Akeem Yusuf, directed the operative of Quick Response Team of the command to swing into action with a mandate to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Aya added that upon the directive of the Commissioner of Police, the commander of the Quick Response Team, SP Obafemi Ojo swung into action with other members of the team and combed the entire bush in the area.



The PPRO stated that the team were able to bulldoze themselves into the den of the kidnappers located at the mountain where the victims were held hostage since last Friday, noting that as the kidnappers saw the police officers they started shooting.



“The Police Quick Response Team through their superior fire force were able to overpower the kidnappers and they fled into the bush with varied degree of bullets wound,” he said.

