Police rescue 15 almajiri kids in Niger

The police have rescued 15 children kept under dehumanising conditions in Suleja town of Niger state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger state police command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a statement issued in Minna, Monday.

He said, “On 18/07/2020 about 1400hrs, acting on a reliable information received, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested one Umar Ahmed, 46, of Anguwan Gwari Suleja, for keeping about 15 children in a dehumanising condition in the guise of almajiri school.”

He said the children who were aged between 2 and 10 years were rescued from the suspect’s house while some were in chains.

According to him, “Three chains used to tie their legs were also recovered, the victims were handed over to Niger State Child Right Agency.”

He said the case was under investigation and the suspect would soon be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as investigation was concluded.