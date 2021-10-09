Police rescue 187 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara state police Command through its Police Tactical operatives in a Joint operations at Tsibiri Forest in Maradun local government council has rescued 187 kidnapped victims.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, disclosed this while handing over the victims to the state government for onward measures Thursday evening.

According to him, the victims were rescued unconditionally who were abducted in Rini village of Bakura LGA, Gora village of Maradun LGA, Sabon Birni village and Shinkafi in Shinkafi LGA.

“The abducted victims who spent many weeks in captivity were unconditionally rescued following an extensive search and rescue operations that lasted for hours,” he said.

Responding, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe Dan Isa, commended security operatives in the state for their resilience and hard work in the enforcement of the new security measures.