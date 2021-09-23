Police rescue 20 abducted Katsina indigenes in Zamfara

The Zamfara state Police cmmand has rescued 20 Katsina state indigenes abducted by bandits on the 25th April, 2021.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, stated this at a press conference Wednesday.

He said the victims were held from Katoge village via Batsari local government area of Katsina state.

“At about 22,00 hours on the 25th of April, suspected group of recalcitrant armed bandits stormed Katoge village under Batsari local government in Katsina state and abducted 20 persons including 3 –day- old baby girl and were taking to Dumburum forest in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state,” he said.

He stated further that the victims are currently receiving treatment at the police clinic, Gusau, and will be handed over to Katsina state Police command for further necessary action.

The commissioner urged people of Zamfara to always remain law abiding and collaborate with the security agencies. He said measures taken by the state governor in collaboration with the security agencies are yielding positive results in the fight against banditry in the state.