

The Kwara state police command, Sunday, said it’s tactical team in conjunction with local security outfits have rescued 25 year old Kafayat Jamiu who was abduducted while sleeping in her room.

The incident occurred in Olupo farm settlement, Eruku in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state on Friday.

Confirming the rescue of the victim in a statement Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Offer, Okansami Ajayi said the abductors of the victim “escaped with bullet in juries”.

He said, “One localy fabricated assault rifle with four AK- 47 live ammunirion were recovered” during the operation at the kidnappers den in a bush.

“Recall that on 24/9/2021, at about 0640hrs an information was recieved by the police about the kidnap of one Kafayat Jamiu ‘F’ 25yrs old, of Olupo farm settlement, Eruku, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, while sleeping in her room by unidentified gun men.

“The command’s tactical teams in conjunction with local hunters and vigilantes were dispatched by the commissioner of police to the bushes for a search, rescue and possible arrest of the kidnappers.

“The efforts yielded a positive result early this morning at about 0140hrs when the victim was rescued unhurt, the kidnappers escaped with bullet injuries while one locally fabricated Assault rifle with four AK 47 live ammunitions were recovered.

“Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is being intensified.

“The command also wishes to confirm an incident of kidnap reported by one Raji Ibrahim Abidemi of TAIISA fuelling station Omuaran on 24/9/2021 at about 2020 hrs to the effect that his wife Raji Ajibike and his two daughters, Raji Zainab and Raji Aliya were abducted by unknown gun men after firing shots to scare people away.

*Effort is still on top gear to get the victims rescued, the good people of Kwara are advised to continue to support the police command with information, sooner than expected the victims will be liberated.”