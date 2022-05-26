Police rescue 7 female kidnap victims in Kaduna

Operatives of Kaduna Police Command on Wednesday rescued seven females ranging from three to 30 years at Tsohon Gayan village, three days after they were abducted by bandits at Mai Goro, Kachia local government area of Kaduna state.

The kidnap victims had escaped from their abductors and fled before they were found by the Police and rescued.

The victims, who are in stable condition but weak, have been taken to a medical facility for Medicare, while the Police search for their relations or families, Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to ASP Jalige, “On the 25/5/2022 at about 0930hrs seven persons (all females) identified as Godiya James 30yrs, Beauty Mandela 23yrs, Elizabeth Markus 13yrs, Alheri Maichibi 13yrs, Lydia Iliya 6yrs, Bridget Obadiah 4yrs and Amama Hassan 3yrs all of Mai Goro Village, Kachia LGA were seen wandering helplessly around the bush after Tsohon Gayan Village.

“They were immediately evacuated and rescued to Toll Gate Divisional Police Headquarters. Preliminary inquiry revealed that on the 22/5/2022 at about 1200hrs the said persons were allegedly abducted at the aforementioned village by suspected armed bandits to an unknown destination.

“When debriefed, they claimed to have escaped from captivity while the bandits on sentry were asleep.

“All the rescued persons are stable but weak. However, they have been profiled and taken to a medical facility for immediate medical attention.

“Efforts are ongoing to establish contact with their relations for proper handing over.

“The Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku commended the Officers and men responsible for the rescue and urged members of the public to always be vigilant and report suspicious persons or objects in their environment through these emergency lines, 07039675856 and 08075391105 for prompt response.”

