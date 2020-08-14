Police rescue day-old abandoned baby in Anambra

The Anambra state police command has rescued a day old baby abandoned in Ozalla, Anambra state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen, said in the early hours of Thursday, one Ginika Okoromike of Ozalla village Isuofia visited the Aguata police station in the company of a staff attached to Ozalla-Isuofia community health center, to lay a complaint that a day old baby girl was wrapped up in a cloth and abandoned at the corridor of her house by an unknown person.

Haruna said the police immediately visited the scene and rescued the baby.

He said all effort made to trace the mother of the baby has proved abortive.