Police rescue kidnapped children of renowned Bauchi politicians

Bauchi state police command has arrested suspected kidnappers of 14 year old son of a Bauchi renowned politician, Alhaji Bashir Bukar Rimin Zayam and daughter of Toro local government chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Sha’aban.

The victims were kidnapped in their parents’ home in Rimin Zayam town of Toro local government area of Bauchi state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar while answering question from reporters confirmed the incident. He said the victims were rescued and reunited with their families. He said Police anti-kidnapping team arrested five suspects in connection with the

incident and investigation has commenced.

Father of the abducted son, Alhaji Bashir Bukar expressed gratitude to almighty Allah who returned their children back to them hale and hearty. He also thanked all sympathizers’, families and friends and

well-wishers that stood with them during their trying moment.

He said the House of his neighbor was also attacked by the kidnappers after they forced themselves into the house they took his daughter three weeks to her wedding away.

