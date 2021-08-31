Police rescues 8 abducted victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has secured the unconditional release of eight abducted victims, who were abducted on 25th August 2021 at Kangon Sabuwa in Bungudu LGA, the spokesperson of the command SP Muhammad Shehu has confirmed in a statement issued to Newsmen in Gusau Monday.

He explained that the victims who were abducted and taken to Kungurmi bandit’s camp in the state were rescued safely by the Police unconditionally.

He said the rescued victims were checked medical officials, debriefed by the Police and reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkana psc + assured the people of Zamfara State that, the Command in Collaboration with other security agencies are intensifying different search and rescue strategies that will lead to the unconditional rescue of other victims”. He added.

The CP called on members of the public to improve their cooperation and collaboration with the Police and other security agencies in order to restore lasting peace and security in the state.