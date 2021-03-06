Police rescues kidnapped commuters in Osun



Osun state Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, Saturday disclosed that seven commuters that were kidnapped at Ajebamidele village, Obokun local government area of the state have been rescued.



A statement signed by the CP and made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the success was achieved in collaboration with other security outfits in the state.



The kidnappers killed one person along Obokun/Osogbo road on Tuesday, March 2, and kidnapped seven commuters.



According to the police, the victims were released due to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.



Olokode promiaed that the victims will soon be reunited with their families.



He appealed to the citizens of the state to collaborate with police to get rid of all criminal elements from the state.



He said security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence in the state.