Police reverse self, reveal real cause of Kano explosion, name victims

After five days, Kano state Police Command has confirmed that last Tuesday’s explosion that hit Aba road in Sabon Gari area was from Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Same Police authorities had said the explosion was as of gas cylinder explosion which reared a building in pieces and killed at least nine people

In a fresh statement on Sunday, police said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The statement said this development followed an outcome of investigation by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal-Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, EOD-CBRN, and Operation Puff Ader.

Also, names of the victims who died in the explosion and whose bodies were recovered and names released by the Police were Ejike Vincent (welder), Michael Adejo (chemical seller), Musa Kalla (tea seller), Christiana Abosede and Mary.



Others were Austin Dada, Madam Owoleke, Omo Ben and Bose Oladapo.

