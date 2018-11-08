Police sack drunk officer in Lagos, order closure of beer parlours

A police provost, Kadima Useni, attached to Police Mobile Force, Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja was yesterday dismissed by the police for getting drunk on duty.

Lagos state Police Command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, said that the dismissed policeman was apprehended following a viral video which showed the policeman drunk at Dopemu area of Lagos.

“The attention of the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris, has been drawn to a video of Lagos policeman who got drunk at Akowonjo, Dopemu area of Lagos state.

“He, therefore, directed the state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, to fish out the erring policeman for appropriate disciplinary action.

“The policeman, who was stupefied after guzzling large quantity of alcoholic beverage was located and apprehended today at Police Mobile Force Squadron, 22 Base, Ikeja, where he served as the

command provost.

“He was identified as Inspector Kadima Useni with appointment number 176219.

(NAN)

